A former US police officer has been found guilty on two charges of the manslaughter of a young African-American man after claiming she mistook her gun for her Taser.

Kim Potter was charged with first and second-degree manslaughter on Thursday over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota in April this year.

Potter, who broke down last week on the stand as she testified to her remorse for the shooting, showed little emotion as Judge Regina Chu read the verdict.

Judge Chu ordered Potter be taken into custody and held without bail. She is scheduled to be sentenced on February 18, 2022.

Potter, 49, faces about seven years in prison on the most serious count under the state’s sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they would seek a longer-term.

'Taser Taser Taser'

The former policewoman had pleaded not guilty and claimed the shooting was an accident, saying she mistakenly grabbed her firearm instead of her Taser stun gun.

On Sunday, April 11, 2021, the white policewoman was patrolling with a colleague who decided to look up the driver of a white Buick that had committed a minor traffic violation.

After realising that the driver was the subject of an arrest warrant, the police officers decided to arrest him.