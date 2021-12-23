Over a dozen Western powers have strongly condemned the deployment in Mali of Russian mercenaries working for the controversial company Wagner, accusing Moscow of providing material backing for the fighters.

The powers, who included Canada, Germany, France and the UK, said on Thursday that they "firmly condemn the deployment of mercenary troops on Malian territory".

It was one of the first official acknowledgements by Western capitals that the deployment of fighters is ongoing in Mali after months of warnings to the Bamako government.

"This deployment can only further deteriorate the security situation in West Africa, lead to an aggravation of the human rights situation in Mali (and) threaten the agreement for peace and reconciliation in Mali," the 15 powers said.

Their statement said the powers "deeply regret" the choice of the Malian authorities to use "already scarce public funds" to pay foreign mercenaries instead of supporting the Malian armed forces.

In a stern message to Moscow, the statement added: "We are aware of the involvement of the Russian Federation government in providing material support to the deployment of the Wagner group in Mali and call on Russia to revert to a responsible and constructive behaviour in the region."

READ MORE:West African leaders warn Mali junta against delaying elections

'Putin's chef'

Thursday's statement was issued by France, Belgium, the UK, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania and Sweden.