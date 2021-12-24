Are Americans turning away from religion? Or do they find going to places of worship meaningless?

A recent Gallup study has shown that the percentage of the US population who are members of a church, mosque or synagogue is now just 47 percent, down from a healthy 70 percent two decades ago. The data, compiled in 2019, reveals the number has come down below 50 percent for the first time.

Gallup began asking Americans about their church membership in 1937 — and for decades the number has almost always been above 70 percent. That began to change in 2000, however, and the number has steadily dropped ever since.

David Campbell, professor and chair of the University of Notre Dame’s political science department, said that one of the reasons for the decline is political — an “allergic reaction to the religious right” which mixes politics with faith.

“Many Americans – especially young people – see religion as bound up with political conservatism, and the Republican party specifically,” Campbell said.

He says there has always been an ebb and flow in American adherence to religion, but he thinks the current decline is likely to continue.

Christian nationalists—who believe America was established as, and should remain, a Christian country—have pushed measures to thrust their version of religion into American life.

The rise of ‘nones’

Nones is a term sometimes used for people with no religious affiliation in the US.

According to Pew Research Center, the religiously unaffiliated share of the US population, consisting of people who describe their religious identity as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular,” in 2019 stands at 26 percent, up from 17 percent in 2009.

Religious “nones” are growing faster among Democrats than Republicans, though their ranks are swelling in both partisan coalitions.

Although the religiously unaffiliated are on the rise among young people, and most groups of older adults, their growth is most pronounced among young adults.

Data shows a wide gap between older Americans and Millennials in their levels of religious affiliation and attendance. Only half of Millennials (49 percent) describe themselves as Christians; four in ten are religious “nones,” and one-in-ten Millennials identify with non-Christian faiths.

