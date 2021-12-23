Two people have been killed and two others injured after a powerful explosion ripped through an Indian court building.

"There's been a blast but we can not confirm the cause," a police officer said at the scene after the explosion near a restroom of the judicial complex in Ludhiana, north of the capital New Delhi on Thursday.

"We can confirm that four people are injured and out of four, two are dead," he added.

Footage showed police officers carrying the injured out of the building and asking others to leave the premises.