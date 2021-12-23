Saudi Arabia is actively pursuing the development of its own ballistic missiles with China's help.

US intelligence agencies said satellite images prove the Saudis branched out to building rather than buying weapons from China, CNN reported on Thursday.

Several US officials were briefed in recent months on classified intelligence revealing multiple large-scale transfers of sensitive ballistic missile technology between China and Saudi Arabia, according to sources.

The move could cause Iran, the arch-rival of Saudi Arabia, to refuse pressure from the US, EU, Israel and other Middle eastern countries to stop pursuing its nuclear and missile programmes.

It is to be seen how Iran will react to the new development.

"The domestic production of ballistic missiles by Saudi Arabia suggests that any diplomatic effort to control missile proliferation would need to involve other regional actors, like Saudi Arabia and Israel, that produce their own ballistic missiles," Jeffrey Lewis, an expert on weapons who is a professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, told CNN.

The Saudi missile program with Chinese technical aid could also affect US President Joe Biden administration’s efforts towards a thaw in relations with Beijing.

No violation of international law?