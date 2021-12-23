Turkiye and Qatar have agreed to jointly operate Afghanistan's Kabul airport, following talks between committees from both countries.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Turkish and Qatari companies to operate the airport in collaboration on the basis of equal partnership, diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

According to the sources, the MoU was signed during Turkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's visit to Doha for the seventh Turkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee Meeting on December 7.

A joint committee consisting of Turkish and Qatari officials will visit the Afghan capital Kabul to discuss the deal with the interim government of the country.

Kabul airport