European Union has said talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume next Monday.

The EU diplomat chairing the negotiations, Enrique Mora, announced the news on Twitter on Thursday, urging a "picking up of the pace".

"Vienna talks to resume on Monday 27 December. The JCPOA Joint Commission will meet to discuss and define the way ahead," Mora wrote, referring to the acronym of the deal's formal name.

"Important to pick up the pace on key outstanding issues and move forward, working closely with the US. Welcome to the 8th round."

The EU's foreign service said the meeting would be attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain and Iran.

"Participants will continue the discussions on the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides," the External Action Service's statement said.

Eighth times the charm