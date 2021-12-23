Last year, the Indian parliament passed a law aimed at preventing interfaith marriages or in other words fighting the so-called “love jihad” – an Islamophobic trope used to target Muslim men by alleging they lure Hindu women in a love trap and convert them to Islam.

But in present-day India, it's not just Muslims but also Christians increasingly feeling the burn of Hindu nationalism. Many far-right Hindu groups have waged a culture war against Indian Christians, accusing them of converting Hindus to Christianity through their missionary work. These types of allegations targeting minorities have become a cornerstone of Hindu nationalist discourse. It's common to see Hindu mobs attacking churches in India.

Between January and November 2021 alone, there have been 39 cases of threats or violence against Christians, a small minority group in the Hindu-dominated country, according to the Evangelical Fellowship of India.

A new report by the New York Times, however, says the police and the government were often complicit in the growing attacks against the worshippers and churches, while anti-Christian sentiment is spreading quickly in the country. There are incidents in which worshippers have been assaulted, religious books burnt and missionary schools vandalised.

Here's a quick insight into the most common tactics the Indian police and institutions use to favour violent Hindu nationalist groups.

Fake religious conversion cases

In India, a report on an alleged conversion can lead to prison sentences up to 19 years. The idea of conversion by definition is vague. Every person who wants to convert to another religion now has to notify officials two months before the conversion, to seek the state’s permission, which is not guaranteed.

Any family member of a person who converted to another religion can file a complaint, and often, the person’s testimony saying that they have converted by choice is ignored.

The officials are entitled to declare any interfaith marriage null or void.

The anti-Christian wave in the country is also powered by a group of lawyers and clerks who file complaints against Christian organisations.

Denying protection requests

On December 6, when a Catholic school in India’s Madhya Pradesh state asked for protection from the police after a YouTube account alleged that it was converting Hindu students to Christianism, the police did not come to their rescue, the Vatican News reported.