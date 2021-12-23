Newly-released documents from Israeli government archives reveal details of atrocities committed against Palestinians during two large-scale operations carried out by Israeli forces during the Nakba of 1948, several months after the official establishment of the State of Israel.

The classified information was made available following a request to the state archivist by the Akevot Institute for Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Research, and a report on the findings was published in Haaretz by researcher Adam Raz.

The report highlights three massacres that took place during Operation Hiram (October 29 – October 31, 1948) that led to the capture of the Upper Galilee region in the north, following Israel’s conquest of the entire Negev through Operation Yoav in the south. It also reveals new details about the massacre of the southern Lebanese village of Hula, near the border with Israel.

Testimonies and minutes recorded during cabinet meetings tell the story of the atrocities faced by Palestinians, including children and women, in the villages of Meron, Al-Burj and Reineh in the Upper Galilee region, as Israeli forces killed and expelled tens of thousands of inhabitants.

A summary of Adam Raz’s findings:

Meron

Disclosed meeting minutes show that member of the Knesset Shmuel Mikunis demanded clarification from David Ben-Gurion, primary national founder of the State of Israel and the first prime minister, about actions Mikunis said were carried out in the Palestinian village of Meiron (today Meron) by the Zionist paramilitary organisation, Irgun militia, which operated in Mandate Palestine between 1931 and 1948.

“A. They annihilated with a machine gun 35 Arabs who had surrendered to that company with a white flag in their hands.

B. They took as captives peaceful residents, among them women and children, ordered them to dig a pit, pushed them into it with long French bayonets and shot the unfortunates until they were all murdered. There was even a woman with an infant in her arms.

C. Arab children of about 13-14 who were playing with grenades were all shot.

D. A girl of about 19-20 was raped by men from Altalena [an Irgun unit]; afterward she was stabbed with a bayonet and a wooden stick was thrust into her body,” Mikunis had said.

Al-Burj

The small village of Al-Burj (today Modi’in) was conquered before Operation Hiram in July 1948.

According to the Government of Palestine’s Department of Statistics, about 480 Palestinians lived in the village prior to 1948.

Adam Raz’s report references a document from the Yad Yaari Archive which states that only four elders remained in the village after its capture.

“Hajj Ibrahim, who helped out in the military kitchen, a sick elderly woman and another elderly man and [elderly] woman.”

The latter three residents of the village were taken to an isolated house.

“Afterward an anti tank shell (‘Fiat’) was fired. When the shell missed the target, six hand grenades were thrown into the house.”

One of the two elderly women was put to death with a firearm and the house was then torched and the three bodies burned. Hajj Ibrahim was killed a few hours later with four bullets.

Reineh