A report by the United Nations has estimated that around 22 million Ethiopians will require humanitarian assistance in 2022.

“Humanitarian needs remain high in several parts of Ethiopia with at least 20 million people requiring some form of humanitarian assistance until the end of the year,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs stated on Thursday.

The number of people depending on emergency food assistance is increasing in the conflict-stricken regions of Tigray, Afar and Amhara, it noted.

“Also, urgent action is needed to reverse deepening drought impacts in southern and eastern Ethiopia. The continuous drought-like condition in the south of Oromia and Somali regions is of particular concern,” said the report.

Ethiopia's already high humanitarian needs are expected to rise in the coming year due to the ongoing conflict, drought, flooding, disease outbreaks and locust infestation.

The Amhara region, where several cities and towns were controlled by Tigrayan rebel forces from July until recently, has registered the largest increase with 3.7 million people in urgent need of assistance.

READ MORE:Ethiopian government claims capture of Tigrayan rebel-held Alamata

Millions displaced

There are about 4 million internally displaced people across Ethiopia, the majority of whom have been forced to leave their homes due to the conflict in search of safety and assistance, according to UN estimates.

The East African country will need aid worth about $1.4 billion, of which $892 million must still be raised, said the report.