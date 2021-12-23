An Indian platform company that provides home and beauty services has sued its female workers for protesting against rules that the women say will hurt their earnings, in the country's first such legal action amid growing discontent against gig work.

Among the new policies proposed by Urban Company is a subscription scheme that requires partners to pay a sum of money upfront and take on a minimum number of jobs each month, new categories of partners, and a discount scheme for customers.

This will limit workers' flexibility and reduce their earnings, said Seema Singh, a beautician at Urban Company who has been named in the suit.

"The new policies will reduce our earnings and make it hard for us to make ends meet. We had no choice but to protest because the company wouldn't listen to our concerns," said Singh, 35, who has worked at Urban Company for four years.

Dozens of women, who the firm calls partners, gathered outside Urban Company's office in the northern Indian city of Gurugram this week holding banners and shouting slogans against the proposed new rules.

Urban Company, which enables users to order services from manicures to carpet cleaning and repairs on a mobile app, said in its suit filed this week at a local court against four of its women partners that their actions were "illegal and unlawful".

Labour protection

After two nights out in the cold, the women moved from the site on Wednesday as they had no access to toilets, and feared for their safety at night, said Singh.

"That they have filed a lawsuit against us for protesting shows they are scared of us," Singh told the Thomson Reuters Foundation over the phone.