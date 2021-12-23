WORLD
2 MIN READ
Former Tunisian President convicted of undermining state security
Former President Moncef Marzouki has been accused of undermining the country’s security by seeking intervention from foreign parties.
Former Tunisian President convicted of undermining state security
Former President Marzouki has repeatedly called for President Kaïs Saied's dismissal. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
December 23, 2021

A Tunisian court has sentenced former President Moncef Marzouki in absentia to four years in prison for “undermining the external security of the state”.

Marzouki had urged France to end its support for Tunisia, calling current President Kaïs Saied a “dictator.”

Citing an “imminent peril” to the country in the midst of an economic and health crisis, Saied froze parliament and sacked the prime minister in July, giving himself wide powers.

Marzouki has repeatedly called for Saied's dismissal and described him as a “coup leader."

The statements by the former president angered Saied, who said those seeking intervention from foreign parties were “traitors to the nation.”

READ MORE:Thousands rally in Tunisia against Saied’s seizure of power

RECOMMENDED

Saied announced he was withdrawing Marzouki’s diplomatic passport in October.

Tunisia issued an international warrant for his arrest on accusations that he undermined the North African country’s security.

Marzouki came to power after the 2010-2011 Tunisian uprising that overthrew an autocratic leader and unleashed the Arab Spring. He left office in 2014.

READ MORE:Tunisian activists demand withdrawal of arrest warrant for former President

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan