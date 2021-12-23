WORLD
US military landlord pleads guilty to fraud
One of the US military's largest private landlords has pleaded guilty to a major fraud and agreed to pay over $65 million in fines and restitution.
Balfour Beatty Communities lied about the repairs to pocket millions of dollars in performance bonuses. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
December 23, 2021

The US Justice Department has said it resolved probes into Balfour Beatty Communities, one of the US military's largest private landlords, after it pleaded guilty to one count of major fraud and agreed to pay over $65 million in fines and restitution.

US District Judge Emmet Sullivan accepted the company's guilty plea on Wednesday and sentenced it to pay over $65 million, serve three years of probation, and engage an independent compliance monitor for a period of three years.

Balfour Beatty, which was being investigated for defrauding the US Air Force, Army and Navy, was not immediately available for comment.

The company is a unit of British infrastructure conglomerate Balfour Beatty Plc.

"Instead of promptly repairing housing for US service members as required, Balfour Beatty Communities lied about the repairs to pocket millions of dollars in performance bonuses," said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco.

"This pervasive fraud was a consequence of Balfour Beatty Communities' broken corporate culture".

Manipulating records

Stacy Cabrera, a former housing manager at Texas’s Lackland Air Force Base who told Reuters she felt pressure to manipulate records to meet the bonus goals, pleaded guilty to major fraud in April.

Rick Cunefare, a former Balfour Beatty regional manager who oversaw bases in Oklahoma, Texas and other states, pleaded guilty earlier this year to major fraud.

In 2019, Reuters reports described how Balfour Beatty employees falsified maintenance documents at Air Force bases to help the company qualify for incentive fee payments, citing five former employees who said they falsified records, company emails and internal Air Force communications.

Service members and their families were exposed to asbestos, vermin, mold and raw sewage.

The reports prompted an investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Inspector General’s Defense Criminal Investigative Service.

