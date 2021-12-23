China's tax authorities have set a 10-day deadline for entertainers and social media influencers to pay overdue taxes, part of a government campaign to tighten the noose on tax evasion and celebrity excesses.

Tax bureaus in several entertainment hubs across the country, including Beijing, Shanghai and the provinces of Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu, warned that celebrities who have under-reported earnings could face severe penalties if they don't refile by year end, according to government notices issued Wednesday.

"If the self-inspection and self-correction are still refused or…not thorough, the taxation department will seriously deal with it," a statement from the Guangdong tax office said.

The order comes after China's "livestreaming queen" Huang Wei was ordered to pay a record $200 million fine for tax evasion on Monday, with her social media accounts with over 110 million followers shut down a day later.

Chinese actress Zheng Shuang was also hit with a $46 million fine for tax evasion in August.

READ MORE: Chinese actress Fan Bingbing released from detention, fined $130 million