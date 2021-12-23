Several hundred migrants that left southern Mexico in a caravan two months ago have begun boarding buses to northern Mexico after reaching a deal with the Mexican government that will bring them closer to their dream of reaching the United States.

"A new chapter is beginning, in which this caravan today will split up and dissolve so that each person can follow his dreams individually," activist Irineo Mujica said on Wednesday, cheering migrants at the shelter where they have camped out, in a video on social media.

The caravan left the southern city of Tapachula near Mexico's border with Guatemala in late October with some 3,000 people, but hundreds gave up the tough journey as they trekked on foot for weeks.

A smaller group, including toddlers, slowly made its way to Mexico City, where activist Mujica pressed government officials to provide visas and buses to bring the migrants further north.

A memo from the government's Interior Ministry and National Migration Institute said they will bring migrants on buses to the northern cities of Hermosillo, Monterrey and Chihuahua, as well as Ciudad Juarez, just opposite Texas.

