Israeli troops have shot dead a Palestinian man in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, sparking fresh protests and violent Israeli action in the area.

Palestine's Health Ministry said Mohammed Issa Abbas, 26, died from gunshot wounds to the back after the vehicle he was in was targeted by Israeli forces in the Al Amari refugee camp in Ramallah.

Israel's army said its troops "responded with fire and hit (an) assailant" who had fired at troops from a vehicle.

Violence has escalated in recent weeks in the occupied West Bank. In one incident, illegal Israeli settlers attacked several Palestinian villages near Nablus city.

Palestinian residents say the settlers assaulted villagers, used firearms, set some barracks on fire, and also pelted stones on Palestinian homes.

Palestinian WAFA news agency said the settlers attacked Sebastia town, north Nablus, and smashed a number of Palestinian-owned vehicles and a car maintenance workshop.

