WORLD
4 MIN READ
Germany takes RT Deutsch off air after Russia row
The media row threatens to further strain ties between Russia and Germany, after a Berlin court last week sentenced a Russian to life in prison over a 2019 assassination on German soil it says was ordered by Moscow.
Germany takes RT Deutsch off air after Russia row
Germany's MABB media watchdog said RT DE had neither requested nor been granted a broadcasting license in the country. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
December 22, 2021

The new German-language broadcast of Russia's international television station RT has been taken off the air days after its launch in the latest escalation of a media spat between the two countries.

Wednesday's move comes after German authorities ruled that the channel did not have the license it needed to operate in the country.

The ban, which led to Eutelsat removing RT Deutsch from the list of channels broadcast from its satellites, came amid rising East-West tensions over energy supplies and Russian military activity on Ukraine's borders.

Launched in 2005, at a time when many countries including Britain, France, Gulf states and Iran were beefing up their international public broadcasting operations, the state-owned RT is regarded by most Western governments as a propaganda outlet.

"The broadcast is in German and targets the German market," the broadcast authority for the German capital Berlin, where RT has offices, said in a statement. "It did not apply for a broadcasting permit and nor was one issued."

The channel, whose live stream on Alphabet's YouTube was also removed shortly after its launch last Thursday, can still be watched live on its own website.

READ MORE:Russia warns West of armed response over Ukraine threats

RT broadcasts news that is broadly sympathetic to Russian foreign policy and often dramatises news from countries that have a difficult relationship with Moscow.

"From coronavirus to civil war?" read the headline to one opinion piece on the website on Wednesday that speculated about the possibility of mandatory vaccination in Germany.

RECOMMENDED

RT says a license it holds in Serbia gives it the right to broadcast in Germany under the terms of the European Convention on Transfrontier Television, a Council of Europe agreement to which both countries are party.

'Illegal' action?

"We consider the actions of the German regulator to be illegal and are convinced that this decision will be reviewed in court," an RT statement said.

"I don't exclude us having to react if this unacceptable situation continues," Russian Foreign Minister Serge i Lavrov said with respect to the ban, accusing "Western partners" of "strangling the media".

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov earlier this month said journalism in Russia was going "through a dark valley", with over a hundred journalists, media outlets, human rights defenders and non-governmental organisations having been branded foreign agents, a designation that can stifle access to funds.

Russian authorities say the foreign agents list is needed to safeguard the country from external influence.

Russian state media have extensive operations in Berlin, including Ruptly, a video news agency that competes in some areas with Reuters News. 

READ MORE:German court hands life sentence to man who drove into carnival parade

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff