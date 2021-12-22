French right-wing conspiracy theorists want you to believe that France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, may not be as ladylike as you think.

The latest zany conspiracy theory to hit the country is that the 68-year-old wife of French President Emmanuel Macron was born a male and was named Jean-Michel Trogneux.

The First Lady's intentions to sue those behind the outlandish theory has fetched the story international headlines.

For several days, the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux was among the most discussed subjects on French Twitter.

The conspiracy theory was first published in a far-right journal, Faits et Documents, in September. It claimed it was a result of a three-year investigation supported by pseudo-experts.

The controversial journal regularly features conspiracy theories, with the latest being its most prolific.

More than 66,000 tweets have been posted on the issue, yet this isn't the first time conspiracy theories like this have entered into the French mainstream.

Other conspiracy theories in France

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has proved to be a fertile ground for conspiracy theories in the country. A survey earlier this year found that French people were the most sceptical towards believing in the pandemic and expressing vaccine scepticism.

A recent poll found that French people are some of the most sceptical people in the world when it comes to getting the coronavirus vaccine. Only 40 percent of respondents said that they would get the vaccine when it was made available.

Draconian measures taken by the French government in recent months have made it increasingly difficult for unvaccinated people to go about their daily lives resulting in more than 70 percent of the population getting vaccinated.