The EU and Britain have agreed on post-Brexit quotas for shared fish stocks, overcoming disagreement that simmered against a separate UK-France feud over fishing boat licenses.

"We have an agreement with Britain on fishing opportunities for 2022," EU fishing commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius tweeted on Wednesday.

Britain also welcomed the agreement, a statement from fisheries minister Victoria Prentis saying it "ensures a strong balance that will benefit both our fishing industry and the protection of our marine environment".

The deal, struck on Tuesday, "covers all shared and jointly managed fisheries in EU-British waters and is based on the best available scientific advice," he said.

Just last week, Sinkevicius had said that no agreement had been reached with Britain "despite our best efforts" and therefore the EU was forced to provisionally apply catch limits based on 2021 hauls in shared waters.

Under the agreement, which covers 2022, both countries can fish up to 30,000 tonnes of demersal, or deep-water stocks, and 17,000 tonnes of herring in the waters of the other.

Britain will also be allowed to fish up to 6,550 tonnes of cod around Svalbard, in the Barents Sea, the scene of past fishing disputes between the two countries.

First post-Brexit fishing deal