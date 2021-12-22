Two journalists from the Turkish news website GZT have been detained for ''espionage'' charges since December 16.

According to the website, all belongings of the journalists were seized and all their digital data forcibly deleted by Russian authorities during the detention in front of their hotel.

Nazgul Kenzhetay and Emin Karacak, who were brought to the repatriation centre in Khakassia's capital Abakan, and put in separate cells, are expected to be deported after 10 days of detention.

But according to the information received from the journalists, the Russian authorities are slowing down the process to extend the 10 days custody period.

Conditions in centre

GZT managers say that Kenzhetay and Karacak are being held in bad conditions in detention and that human rights violations have been committed in the repatriation centre.