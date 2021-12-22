Fast food giant McDonald’s appears to be focusing more on children in lower-and-middle income countries, an analysis of the franchise’s social media marketing has revealed.

Published in the open access journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, the study warns that as social media advertising by fast food companies like McDonald’s increase globally, so will exposure to poor diet and negative health outcomes.

McDonalds, the largest fast food company in the world, has over 14,000 restaurants in the US and nearly 22,000 outside the US.

The study analysed marketing posts on McDonald’s Instagram account in 15 countries where it operates: USA, Australia, UK, Canada, UAE, Portugal, and Panama (high-income); Romania, Lebanon, Malaysia, Brazil, and South Africa (upper-middle income); Indonesia, Egypt, and India (lower-middle income).

Those 15 accounts maintained a total of 10 million followers and generated 3.9 million likes, 164,816 comments, and 38.2 million video views.

From the 849 marketing posts that were analysed, McDonald’s posted 154 percent more posts in lower-middle-income countries (LMICs) than it did in higher income (HICs) ones, or an average of 108 posts compared with 43 during a four-month monitoring period that began in April 2020.

The three lower-middle income countries had more posts (324) than the five upper-middle income countries (227) and the seven high income countries (298). Children-targeted posts were more common in LMICs (22 percent) versus in HICs (12 percent).

McDonald’s also offered more special price promotions and free giveaways on accounts in LMICs (40 percent) compared with HICs (14 percent).