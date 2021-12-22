Dozens of people are feared missing after a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar.

The landslide early on Wednesday in the Hpakant area of Kachin State happened at around 4 am Wednesday (2130 GMT Tuesday) and there were fears that about 80 people had been swept into a lake by mining waste, an official at the Kachin Network Development Foundation said.

"Authorities arrived at the site around 7 am [1230 GMT] and are conducting the search," Dashi Naw Lawn, an official at the civil society group said by telephone, adding that no dead bodies had been found up to now.

The Mizzima news portal and Khit Thit media also reported dozens appeared to be missing in the incident in Hpakant, which is the centre of Myanmar's secretive jade industry. In another landslide last weekend, media reported at least six people died.

READ MORE:Dozens killed as heavy rains batter northern India

Poorly regulated mines