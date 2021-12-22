The Turkish lira is moving towards a level where it will find its true balance, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said, day after the lira gained strength against the US dollar.

"The Treasury and Finance Ministry has worked with the Central Bank for days, studying alternative scenarios. Even in the worst-case scenario, individuals [lira-holders] come out better off," Nebati told local broadcaster TRT Haber.

"We have a strong economic model. The basis of our model is high growth and a low current account deficit," he said.

"Turkiye will seize this historic opportunity. We will solve the current account deficit problem through achieving macroeconomic stability and increasing production and exports," Nebati said.

On the high fluctuations in exchange rates seen in recent weeks, he said: "Turkiye's macroeconomic indicators have no way of pushing the value of the US dollar against the Turkish lira that high. The Turkish lira is moving towards a level where it will find its true balance."

Nebati's comments came hours after his ministry announced a new measure in which Turkiye will compensate lira depositors for foreign currency fluctuations while encouraging citizens to move towards Turkish lira-based assets.

