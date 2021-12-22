TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkiye minister reassures holders of lira assets
Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati says his ministry worked with Central Bank for days to study alternative scenarios and found that "even in the worst-case scenario" lira-holders will "come out better off."
Turkiye minister reassures holders of lira assets
Nebati's comments came hours after his ministry announced a new measure in which Turkiye will compensate lira depositors for foreign currency fluctuations. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 22, 2021

The Turkish lira is moving towards a level where it will find its true balance, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said, day after the lira gained strength against the US dollar. 

"The Treasury and Finance Ministry has worked with the Central Bank for days, studying alternative scenarios. Even in the worst-case scenario, individuals [lira-holders] come out better off," Nebati told local broadcaster TRT Haber.

"We have a strong economic model. The basis of our model is high growth and a low current account deficit," he said. 

"Turkiye will seize this historic opportunity. We will solve the current account deficit problem through achieving macroeconomic stability and increasing production and exports," Nebati said.

On the high fluctuations in exchange rates seen in recent weeks, he said: "Turkiye's macroeconomic indicators have no way of pushing the value of the US dollar against the Turkish lira that high. The Turkish lira is moving towards a level where it will find its true balance."

Nebati's comments came hours after his ministry announced a new measure in which Turkiye will compensate lira depositors for foreign currency fluctuations while encouraging citizens to move towards Turkish lira-based assets.

READ MORE: Turkish lira rebounds after introduction of new economic tool

RECOMMENDED

Alternative scenarios

Under the facility, if the yield remains below the exchange rate difference between the account opening and its maturity dates despite the earned interest, the Treasury will compensate the depositor. 

The new FX-protected Turkish lira deposits tool will be available for individuals who have a lira deposit account with a maturity of three, six, nine, or 12 months.

Nebati said the Turkish government will never back down from its fiscal policy and it will make transparent economic policies and take macroeconomic measures that allow more foreseeability.

He emphasised that Turkiye's economy has the ability to rapidly recover from shocks and it has proven that to the world many times in the past.

Turkiye's economy posted growth in 2020 despite coronavirus-related lockdowns throughout the world, Nebati reminded, noting that he expects the economy to post a double-digit growth figure this year.

The minister also said the government will simplify the value-added tax and expedite the tax return process.

READ MORE: Lira makes gains after Erdogan declares plans to support currency

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff