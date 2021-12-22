WORLD
4 MIN READ
US Muslim body: Another 'spy' confesses to links with far-right group
Council on American-Islamic Relations identifies "second mole", a week after it fired its senior member for leaking confidential information to an anti-Muslim hate group.
US Muslim body: Another 'spy' confesses to links with far-right group
CAIR has urged those who helped anti-Muslim hate groups to come forward, confess, and cooperate with its probe. / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
December 22, 2021

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), US' largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, has said it has identified a second "spy" working for and paid by an infamous anti-Muslim organisation, Investigative Project on Terrorism (IPT).

The "IPT spy has voluntarily come forward, confessed, and agreed to cooperate with us," said CAIR on Tuesday, adding he was not part of the Muslim advocacy organisation but "was an active volunteer in a large mosque who was invited to national community meetings and events."

"The individual has informed us that Steven Emerson paid him $3K per month to record prominent Muslim leaders; over $100K over 4 years," CAIR said in a tweet.

Emerson, a notorious Islamophobe and the founder of IPT, has not commented on CAIR's fresh allegations. 

Last week, CAIR fired the head of its Ohio chapter over allegations he shared confidential information with IPT.

The rights body did not release the "second mole's" name, saying it's still investigating while alerting Muslim leaders and organisations the "IPT spy" had targeted. 

CAIR urges co-opted insiders to confess 

CAIR said the alleged spy went to the mosque leaders "before being confronted, confessed and sought forgiveness and agreed to cooperate."

"This is what anyone who helped IPT or other hate groups should do. Come forward now. Don't wait to be exposed. Do the right thing," the group urged. 

RECOMMENDED

Citing "evidence" that it gathered last year, CAIR said the IPT was "communicating with and providing assistance to Israeli intelligence with the office of then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

"One of Emerson's goals, we're told, was protecting the Israeli govt by undermining Muslims engaged in political and human rights activism."

Emerson, has "a history of promoting falsified information and conspiracy theories about Islam and Muslims," according to a Georgetown University research project on Islamophobia. Emerson is considered an anti-Muslim activist by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

READ MORE:Muslim advocacy group director fired for working with anti-Muslim group

Iqbal-Emerson email exchanges released

Last week, CAIR exposed the first "spy" – its Ohio director, Romin Iqbal – who it said confessed to working for IPT.

CAIR said it had hired an outside forensic specialist to investigate evidence it received that the IPT had tried to infiltrate Muslim-American organisations such as CAIR using "moles."

The specialist reported to CAIR that Iqbal had been sharing information, "including surreptitiously recorded conversations, strategic plans, and private emails," with the IPT.

On Tuesday, CAIR released some of the email exchanges between Iqbal and Emerson, pledging to continue to "unravel this plot". 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff