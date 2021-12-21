Hundreds of Indigenous people have lifted their blockage of a major road in Guatemala after an agreement was reached for talks to resolve a bloody century-old land dispute.

"A dialogue will begin in the first half of January, where the issue of the border will be discussed," said Mateo Tzep, 42, on Tuesday. Tzep is a community leader from Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan municipality that is in conflict with the neighbouring Nahuala.

On Monday, members of the Mayan K'iche group had blocked the Interamericana highway with the caskets of 11 of the 13 victims of a weekend massacre in which four children aged between five and 16 were alleged killed with machetes.

The roadblock was lifted after an agreement among residents who had travelled to Guatemala City to meet government officials to try to start talks over a legal border between two rival communities.

Although both communities are K'iche, they have been fighting over land, at times violently, for more than 100 years.

On Friday night, armed men with "high caliber" weapons ambushed a group of people from Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan who went to the village of Chiquix in Nahuala to pick corn.

The children were cut into pieces and the victims were then burnt inside the truck they were travelling in. A police vehicle was also attacked, leaving one officer dead and two injured.

The Santa Catarina Ixtahuacan community claims those in Nahuala have stolen some of their land.