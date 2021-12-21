Russia is prepared to take military steps in response to "unfriendly" Western actions over the Ukraine conflict, President Vladimir Putin has warned, in a sharp escalation of rhetoric.

Putin also called for "serious negotiations" on Russian security demands put to the United States and NATO during his first call with new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, who in turn called for "de-escalation".

"What the US is doing in Ukraine is at our doorstep... And they should understand that we have nowhere further to retreat to. Do they think we’ll just watch idly?" Putin said.

The Russian president has for weeks accused the United States and the Washington-led NATO military alliance of stoking tensions near Moscow's borders, but these were his first comments hinting at potential conflict.

Putin told Defence Ministry officials that if the West continued its "obviously aggressive stance" Russia would take "appropriate retaliatory military-technical measures".

Russia "will react toughly to unfriendly steps", he said, adding that he wanted to underscore that "we have every right to do so".

"The chancellor expressed his concern about the situation and spoke of the urgent need for de-escalation," said a statement released by Scholz's office.

'Doorstep of our house'

The United States has been sounding the alarm since mid-November that Moscow could be planning a large-scale attack on its ex-Soviet neighbour Ukraine and has warned Putin of unprecedented sanctions.

Western governments have accused Moscow of amassing some 100,000 troops near its border with eastern Ukraine, where Kiev has been fighting pro-Russia separatists since 2014.

Russia denies plotting an invasion and has demanded legal guarantees over its security from the United States and NATO, demanding the alliance stop an eastward expansion.

Despite hinting at conflict, Putin insisted Russia wanted to avoid "bloodshed".