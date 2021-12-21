US President Joe Biden has warned millions of unvaccinated Americans they are putting themselves and loved ones at risk amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus sweeping the nation.

"If you're not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned," Biden said in a White House speech on Tuesday where he unveiled new plans to buy 500 million rapid Covid-19 tests to be distributed for free to Americans who request them in January.

Biden noted vaccinated people who get Covid-19 may get ill but they are protected from severe illness and death and they should feel comfortable celebrating Christmas and the holidays as they had planned.

His pleas are not political, he emphasised. He noted that former president Donald Trump has gotten his booster shot, and he said it's Americans' "patriotic duty" to get vaccinated.

Biden also chastised social media and people on cable TV who have made misleading statements to discourage people from getting vaccinated.

'We are prepared'

Biden also noted everybody should be concerned about the Omicron but that the country is "prepared" for the situation.

"This is not March of 2020," he continued.

"Two hundred million people are fully vaccinated. We're prepared, we know more. We just have to stay focused."