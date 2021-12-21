Recent threats by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to pull out of a multibillion-dollar deal to buy American-made F-35 aircraft, drones, and other advanced munitions over US strings to the deal have brought into sharp relief the country's dependence on Washington's goodwill for its security requirements.

The UAE authorities deemed US demands for the sale of the technology as potentially damaging to its national security.

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also outlined that he wanted Israel to maintain a military edge in the Middle East, which would mean the UAE purchasing weapons that were restricted in their capabilities.

These announcements came despite the UAE's normalisation with Israel, which was, in part, conditional on the sale of the F35's.

Against this backdrop, Saudi Arabia is moving towards reducing its defence spending and building an indigenous defence industry, reducing the need for outside powers to meet its security requirements.

Earlier this year, a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute ranked Saudi Arabia as having the sixth-largest defence budget for 2020. It was estimated that the country spent more than 8.4 percent of its gross domestic product on its military in 2020.

However, the task of creating an indigenous defence industry may prove to be an uphill challenge for two aspiring regional powers in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

"Despite their financial assets," says Dr Andreas Krieg, a senior security lecturer at the School of Security Studies at King's College London, "the UAE is still a small state in capacity and capability."

"When we are trying to assess the indigenous defence industry and the potential we will see discrepancies between what countries like Turkiye can develop and countries like the UAE just by the sheer size of the economy and the human capital that these two countries can tap into," added Krieg speaking to TRT World.

In some ways, Turkiye has faced a similar difficult learning curve to what the UAE and Saudi Arabia are facing.

Turkiye today has a vibrant and world-class defence ecosystem, but almost 50 years ago, it was non-existent. The impetus for that growth can be traced to 1974, when the US implemented an arms embargo after Turkiye sent its troops to protect thousands of Turkish Cypriots on the island.

The US arms embargo, which lasted three years, threw the Turkish military off-balance as it was conducting operations that required continuous logistical support, and Turkiye was dependent on the US replenishing its depleted inventory.

Feeling the effects of the embargo, the Turkish state embarked on the development of its defence industry, resulting in the country today becoming less dependent on other countries.

"The Turkish military has invested over decades into its capabilities, has a massive capacity and expeditionary capabilities, and has been the best client for the emergence of a defence industry," says Krieg.