WORLD
2 MIN READ
Protesters in Kabul demand release of Afghanistan's assets
International funding to Afghanistan has been suspended and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the US, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country.
Protesters in Kabul demand release of Afghanistan's assets
The lack of funding has battered the war-ravaged country's already troubled economy, leading to increasing poverty. / AFP
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
December 21, 2021

Hundreds of protesters have marched through the streets of Kabul toward the shuttered US Embassy, urging the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets.

Holding banners reading, “let us eat” and “give us our frozen money”, the protesters chanted slogans and marched down a central avenue on Tuesday, with the ruling Taliban providing security.

International funding to Afghanistan has been suspended and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August.

READ MORE: Taliban composes draft Afghan budget without foreign aid

The lack of funding has battered Afghanistan’s already troubled economy, leading to increasing poverty while aid groups warn of a looming humanitarian catastrophe. 

RECOMMENDED

State employees, from doctors to teachers and administrative civil servants, haven’t been paid in months. Banks, meanwhile, have restricted how much money account holders can withdraw.

No country has yet officially recognised the country’s new Taliban rulers. 

Although the Taliban’s previous regime 20 years ago banned women and girls from education and public life, banned sports and entertainment and carried out public executions, the current Taliban government officials say their rule will be different.

They have promised to eventually allow education for all girls, and called on the international community to release funds and help stave off a humanitarian disaster.

READ MORE:UN: Afghanistan sees 'unprecedented' economic shock as aid flows halt

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil