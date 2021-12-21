Hundreds of protesters have marched through the streets of Kabul toward the shuttered US Embassy, urging the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets.

Holding banners reading, “let us eat” and “give us our frozen money”, the protesters chanted slogans and marched down a central avenue on Tuesday, with the ruling Taliban providing security.

International funding to Afghanistan has been suspended and billions of dollars of the country’s assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August.

READ MORE: Taliban composes draft Afghan budget without foreign aid

The lack of funding has battered Afghanistan’s already troubled economy, leading to increasing poverty while aid groups warn of a looming humanitarian catastrophe.