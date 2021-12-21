Pakistan has "successfully" test-fired a version of its indigenously developed Babur cruise missile 1B with enhanced range.

It has a range of more than 900 kilometers, twice the distance of an earlier missile of the same model, a statement said on Tuesday.

An earlier version had a limited capacity to travel just 450 kilometres.

The missile's extended range further enhances nuclear-armed Pakistan’s military capability.

The ordinance is capable of striking both land and sea targets with "high accuracy," the statement said.

This comes days after longtime rival India tested its own next-generation nuclear-capable ballistic missile, Agni-P.