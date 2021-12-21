TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish lira rebounds after introduction of new economic tool
The new measure is meant to compensate lira-based savers and defend the value of lira holdings against fluctuations in the exchange rate.
Turkish lira rebounds after introduction of new economic tool
The new FX-indexed Turkish lira deposits tool will be available for individuals who have a lira deposit account with a maturity of three, six, nine or 12 months. / AFP
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
December 21, 2021

Under a new measure, Turkiye will compensate lira depositors for foreign currency fluctuations while encouraging citizens to move towards Turkish lira-based assets, according to details of the newly released mechanism.

The new FX-indexed Turkish lira deposits tool will be available for individuals who have a lira deposit account with a maturity of three, six, nine, or 12 months, according to a Treasury and Finance Ministry statement on Tuesday.

Under the facility, if the yield remains below the exchange rate difference between the account opening and its maturity dates despite the earned interest, the Treasury will compensate the depositor.

READ MORE: Turkiye's Erdogan: Govt measures will protect people from high costs

For the calculation, the Turkiye's Central Bank will publish the US dollar buying rate daily at 0800 GMT.

All lenders – both state and private – can join the system voluntarily, the ministry said, adding that the government is also working to implement the new system for participation banks with Islamic finance perspectives.

RECOMMENDED

The policy rate for the measure will be the minimum interest rate applied to term deposits. The Central Bank's policy rate is the minimum interest rate applied to term deposits.

Lira rebounds

Following a 100 basis points rate cut last week, the Central Bank's benchmark one-week repo rate – policy rate  stands at 14 percent. 

With the latest cut, the monetary authority has lowered the key rate 500 basis points since September.

READ MORE:Turkiye raises national minimum wage by 50% in 2022

Tuesday morning, following a Monday evening speech by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcing the lira-based deposits tool and other measures, the lira/dollar exchange rate dropped to as low as 11.2248 as of 9.30 local time (0630GMT), gaining almost 40 percent against the US dollar since Monday evening. At 1215GMT, it was trading at 12.96.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Rescuers race through deep mud as landslide toll rises in Indonesia
Syrian forces release 126 children held in YPG-run prison in Raqqa
Barrel bomb attacks drive mass displacement in South Sudan
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil