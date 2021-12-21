At least 14 have died in floods that have ravaged Malaysia since Saturday.

Eight bodies have been recovered in the western state of Selangor, where the capital Kuala Lumpur is located, along with six others in the neighboring Pahang state, and four more still reported missing the Bernama news agency reported on Tuesday.

"This brings the tally of people who perished in the floods which struck eight states to 14," it said on Tuesday.

Despite an improvement in the weather, the floods have not receded in most of the states affected by the natural disaster since Saturday, it added.

More than 71,000 people have been forced from their homes due to the floods, including 41,000 in Pahang and 27,000 in Selangor, according to official data.

In a statement, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced intensified efforts to evacuate residents still trapped in their flooded homes.

"The government has allocated 100 million Malaysian ringgits ($23.7 million) for post-flood recovery activities to repair damaged houses and infrastructure," he said.