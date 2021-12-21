Lebanon needs to receive 12 to 15 billion dollars from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery and shore up fast-diminishing foreign currency reserves, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said.

"Our quota in the International Monetary Fund is 4 billion," Salameh said in an interview with AFP news agency.

"If countries add to it, we could reach 12 to 15 billion, an amount that could help start Lebanon's recovery and restore confidence," he said.

Lebanon defaulted on its debt for the first time last year but political leaders have continued to resist key reforms demanded by donors to unlock necessary funds.

READ MORE:Lebanon’s meltdown drives evictions: ‘It’s only going to get worse here’

Reserves slashed down to $12.5B

Meanwhile, the central bank's mandatory dollar reserves have been slashed by more than half.

"The mandatory reserves are down to 12.5 billion dollars," said Salameh who is widely viewed as a key culprit behind an economic crash they say is caused partially by central bank policies.

The mandatory reserves stood at $32 billion before the start of the economic crisis in 2019.

The fast-diminishing reserves are threatening a subsidy programme that had initially covered fuel, medicine, flour and other key imports before it petered out.