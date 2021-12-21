The Taliban has been working hard to project a moderate image compared to its rule in the 1990s. To that end, one of its first orders after taking over Kabul in August, was the general amnesty for all.

But revenge attacks by the Taliban against those who worked with the Americans or the Afghan government were expected.

And this is what has reportedly happened in the past four months, with mounting evidence supporting the claim.

In the first four months of Taliban rule, the United Nations said the Taliban intensified its hunt for former Afghan security officials.

The UN has also received information of extrajudicial killings of more than 100 former Afghan national security forces and others associated with the former government, with most taking place at the hands of the Taliban.

Human Rights Watch echoed the same allegations. The rights group documented the summary execution and enforced disappearance of 47 former members of the Afghan National Security forces who had surrendered to or were apprehended by Taliban forces.

The Taliban rejected the allegations and said it has restored stability.

The Taliban foreign minister spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said last week that the government was committed to the amnesty decree and denied members of the previous administration were persecuted.

He also said anyone who breaches the amnesty will be prosecuted, adding that such incidents will be investigated “but unsubstantiated rumours should not be taken at face value”.

However, these reports with “credible information” about killings go against the Taliban statements, leading to lack of trust among Afghans in their new government, analysts say.

“The Taliban often say one thing and do another. Its messaging should never be taken at face value, because a lot of what they say ends up not being true,” Michael Kugelman, Asia Program deputy director and senior associate for South Asia, told TRT World.

With that being said, Michael also stresses that these allegations be further investigated.

“There have been many reports about Taliban abuses in recent months, many of which have been true but some of which have been found to be inaccurate. I'm not questioning the allegations that have emerged, but it is important that they be further probed,” he said.

Several times in the past, the Taliban has rejected and denied reports of widespread wrongdoing among its own ranks, Andrew Watkins, senior expert at the US Institute of Peace said.

Back in 1996 when the Taliban first captured Kabul, similar clemency pledges were declared by the group.

However, it did not dissuade the group from committing grave breaches of human rights until the end of their rule in 2001.