The United States has named Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya as special coordinator for Tibet, drawing a warning from China to stay out of its internal affairs.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday Zeya, who is responsible for democracy and human rights, would lead US efforts to preserve the Chinese-ruled territory's religious, cultural, and linguistic heritage in the face of human rights abuses by Beijing.

Blinken said Zeya would also seek to promote dialogue between China and Tibet's spiritual leader in exile, the Dalai Lama, or democratically elected Tibetan leaders.

"She will lead US efforts to preserve the religious, cultural, and linguistic heritage of Tibetans who are facing human rights abuses and challenges to their livelihoods and environment," Blinken said.

Beijing has consistently refused to deal with a US coordinator on Tibet and China's Washington embassy on Monday denounced the move as "political manipulation".

"The US should stop interfering in China's internal affairs or destabilizing Tibet under the pretext of Tibet-related issues. China will take all necessary measures to safeguard our interests," embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in an email, without elaborating.