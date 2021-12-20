The United States has said that it hopes the retreat of Tigrayan rebels in Ethiopia to their northern stronghold "opens the door to broader diplomacy."

"If we do see a movement of the Tigrayan forces back into Tigray, that is something we would welcome," State Department spokesman Ned Price said after the rebel group announced its retreat.

"It's something we'd call for, and we hope it opens the door to broader diplomacy."

The State Department was unable to confirm the withdrawal by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (or TPLF), which had advanced in recent months to the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar.

"We're aware of reports of Tigrayan withdrawal from some regions of northern Ethiopia."

"We have long, as you know, urged the cessation of hostilities including the return of TPLF forces to Tigray," Price said, adding that the United States also urged "a negotiated resolution to the conflict."

READ MORE: Tigray forces announce retreat from neighbouring Ethiopian regions

Over a year of brutal war