European stock markets have closed lower amid rising numbers of omicron coronavirus cases in Europe and related lockdowns.

The STOXX Europe 600, which includes around 90 percent of the market capitalisation of the European market in 17 countries, fell 6.55 points, or 1.38 percent, to 467.35.

London's FTSE 100 declined 71 points, or 0.99 percent, to end the day at 7,198, while Germany's DAX 30 was the worst performer of the day, losing 292 points, or 1.88 percent, to close at 15,239.

France's CAC 40 fell 56 points, or 0.82 percent, to 6,870 and Italy's FTSE MIB 30 dropped 433 points, or 1.63 percent, to end the day at 26,177.

Spain's IBEX 35 declined 69 points, or 0.83 percent, to finish at 8,242.

"Headlines about booster shots working against the Omicron variant are providing little support, but if we are heading towards more movement restrictions and as long as virus cases continue to rise, we will see stock markets remain under pressure for a while," said Equiti Capital analyst David Madden.

