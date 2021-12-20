At least eight people have died in massive floods triggered by heavy rains in Malaysia.

More than 32,000 displaced people from Selangor have been moved into temporary shelters as of Monday, the state's chief minister said on Twitter.

Floods are common on the eastern coast of Malaysia during the annual monsoon season between October and March, but unusually heavy rainfall that started on Friday has put a strain on emergency services across the country.

Malaysia has mobilised its army and other security agencies across seven states, with the worst flooding in Selangor, the country's wealthiest and most populous region.

READ MORE: Floods in Malaysia leave tens of thousands displaced

Rescue efforts continue

Four bodies found in Taman Sri Muda, a neighbourhood in the district of Shah Alam, where many people are still believed to be trapped in homes and apartment buildings as rescue efforts were hampered by a lack of boats and manpower.

But it is unclear how many more remain to be rescued with communication lines cut off in many parts of the state.