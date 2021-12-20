WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi coalition strikes down drone, hits targets in Yemen's Sanaa
Saudi media says drone targetted civilians at Saudi's King Abdullah airport in Jizan while Houthi-run media said air strikes hit a car maintenance workshop and damaged homes.
Saudi coalition strikes down drone, hits targets in Yemen's Sanaa
Houthi forces have during the seven-year conflict sent drones and fired missiles into Saudi Arabia. / Reuters
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
December 20, 2021

A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has destroyed a drone sent over southern Saudi Arabia, and coalition airstrikes hit parts of the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

Saudi state media reported that the drone was launched from Sanaa international airport early on Monday and was aimed at civilians at Saudi's King Abdullah airport in Jizan.

Al Masirah TV, run by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement which has controlled northern Yemen since ousting the internationally recognised Yemeni government in Sanaa in late 2014, said the coalition air strikes hit a car maintenance workshop in the Bani al Harith area north of Sanaa, and also damaged homes.

RECOMMENDED

The coalition had said earlier it would conduct a military operation in the capital to destroy workshops and warehouses of drones and other weapons, urging civilians to avoid the area.

Houthi forces have during the seven-year conflict sent drones and fired missiles into Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi-led coalition has retaliated with airstrikes inside Yemen.

READ MORE:Military leader killed in Yemen's Marib

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight