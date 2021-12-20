Nearly one in four people in Somalia are facing acute hunger as drought ravages the conflict-wracked country, following three seasons of poor rains and a fourth on the way.

The United Nations warned on Monday that the crisis is expected to worsen, leaving 4.6 million people in desperate need of food aid by May 2022 and that the country had not seen a third consecutive failed rainy season in over 30 years.

Shortages of food, water and land for grazing have already forced 169,000 people to flee their homes, with that number projected to hit 1.4 million within six months, the UN said in a statement.

"It is a perfect storm that is gathering," Adam Abdelmoula, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Somalia, said in an interview, warning that 300,000 children aged five and under were at risk of severe malnutrition in the coming months.

"They will perish if we don't help them in a timely manner," he said, as the UN called for nearly $1.5 billion (1.3 billion euros) in funding to help tackle the crisis.

"There is a high risk that without immediate humanitarian assistance, children, women and men will start dying of starvation in Somalia," the country's minister of humanitarian affairs and disaster management Khadija Diriye said.

Somalia's government declared the drought a humanitarian emergency last month.