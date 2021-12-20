Pro-Beijing candidates have swept to victory in an overhauled "patriots"-only legislative election in Hong Kong with turnout hitting a record low.

Candidates loyal to Beijing won a majority of the seats in Sunday's vote, some of whom cheered on stage at the vote counting centre and chanted "guaranteed win".

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told a news conference on Monday the turnout was indeed low but that she was not able to give specific reasons for it.

"But 1.35 million coming out to vote – it cannot be said that it was not an ... election that did not get a lot of support from citizens," Lam said.

The turnout of 30.2 percent during the election, about half that of the previous poll in 2016, was seen by anti-Beijing activists as a rebuke to China after it imposed a broad national security law and sweeping electoral changes.

When asked if the low turnout meant that her party lacked a public mandate, Starry Lee, the head of the pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) that won half of the directly elected seats, said the patriots-only rules would improve governance.

"It needs some time for people to get adapted to this system,” she told reporters at the vote counting centre.

READ MORE:How does Hong Kong’s special administrative status work?