Armed cattle thieves have killed 38 people in three separate attacks in northern Nigeria's Kaduna state, a local official said, the latest bloodshed to hit the region.

The assailants, who usually ride on motorcycles, stormed the villages of Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya in the Giwa district, Samuel Aruwan, the internal affairs commissioner for Kaduna state, said in a statement on Sunday.

"Security agencies have confirmed... that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked," Aruwan said.

"Houses, trucks, and cars were also burned, along with agricultural produce at various farms," he said.

In a statement on Sunday evening, President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the "gruesome nature" of the latest killings.

Noting that there had been several other deadly attacks in Kaduna state over the past week, he repeated his call to the security and intelligence chiefs "to do everything they can to destroy" the attackers.

So far, 29 of the victims have been identified.

Deadly raids, rustling, kidnappings