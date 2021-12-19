TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan vows to fight inflation, higher interest rates
Turkiye's President Erdogan says Ankara will not abandon free market principles and the country will not put in place a controlled foreign exchange regime.
Erdogan vows to fight inflation, higher interest rates
Erdogan says claims that Turkiye may need an "economic state of emergency" are baseless. / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
December 19, 2021

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hit back at critics, saying he will continue to support low interest rates while vowing to rein in inflation. 

Ankara will not abandon free market principles and the country will not put in place a controlled foreign exchange regime, Erdogan said at the Academy Awards Ceremony of the Ilim Yayma Foundation held in Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace.

"The Turkish economy will continue on its way in line with the rules of free market economy, as it has done so far," he said, adding claims that Turkiye may need an "economic state of emergency" are incorrect.

"The economic policy implemented by our government is advancing completely in the direction we have determined, except for the cyclical fluctuations in the exchange rate," he stated.

Erdogan said his government will continue to fight higher interest rates. "Do not expect anything else from me."

Earlier, after a Turkiye-Africa summit ended, Erdogan said "sooner or later, just as we lowered inflation to four percent when I came to power... we will reduce it again."

"But I won't let my citizens, my people, be crushed by interest rates," the Turkiye's president said in a meeting with African youths, according to a video released on Sunday.

RECOMMENDED

"God willing, inflation will fall as soon as possible."

Lowering key rate

Turkiye's Central Bank on Thursday cut its benchmark one-week repo rate by 100 basis points from 15 percent to 14 percent.

With the latest cut, the monetary authority has lowered the key rate by 500 basis points since September.

Though the Central Bank is an independent institution, its recent interest rate cuts have been in line with Erdogan's oft-stated opposition to higher interest rates, with the mantra: "We will remove the interest rate burden from the backs of our people."

According to the latest data from Turkish Statistical Institute, Turkiye's annual inflation rate was 21.31 percent in November.

SOURCE:AA, AFP
Explore
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink