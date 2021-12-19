Hong Kong has registered a record low 30 percent voter turnout in the first legislature poll held under new rules, an election official said.

Hong Kong's top election official, Barnabas Fung, said on Sunday that only 1,350,680 of the 4,472,863 registered voters cast their ballots for city lawmakers, in what was the lowest turnout in three decades.

The previous turnout election was 58 percent, while the 43.6 percent in 2000 was the lowest since Britain returned the city to Chinese administration in 1997.

Security was tight around the city, with 10,000 police and some 40,000 government election workers deployed.

Criticism

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, among the first to vote, told reporters at a polling station in the suburban Mid-Levels district that the government "had not set any target" on the turnout rate.