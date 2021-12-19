The investigation conducted by The New York Times has revealed the role of US air strikes in killing dozens of civilians, many of them children, in the Middle East since 2014 with deeply flawed intelligence.

Although the documents obtained from the military's own confidential assessments of more than 1,300 reports reveal all the details, none of these deadly failures have resulted in a finding of wrongdoing.

According to the investigation, what has happened in the last years is a distinct contrast to the US government’s image of war waged by all-seeing drones and precision bombs.

The report also stresses that there is no way to determine the full civilian death toll. However, it is certain that the number is far higher than the Pentagon has acknowledged.

Some cases drawn from a hidden Pentagon archive of the US air war in the Middle East since 2014 have been handled in the NYT investigation to show how serious the issue is.

On July 19, 2016, US Special Operations forces bombed areas on the outskirts of Tokhar, in northern Syria, on the basis of intelligence pointing to the presence of Daesh terrorists.

It was first reported that 85 Daesh terrorists were killed but the subsequent information showed more than 120 villagers along with their families and local people were killed.

In early 2017 in Iraq, a dark-coloured vehicle became the target of an American war plane which was thought to be a car bomb. Later on, it was revealed the four killed in the car were the man identified as Majid Mahmoud Ahmed, his wife and their two children.

They were killed along with other civilians in the attack.

In another case from November 2015 in Iraq, the US forces hit a building in Ramadi after observing a man dragging an “unknown heavy object” into a Daesh “defensive fighting position”. However, a military review later found that the object was actually “a person of small stature” — a child — who died in the strike.