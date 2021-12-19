TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye will continue to ‘deepen ties with African nations'
The aim is to strengthen relations with the continent as well as invest in a common future, Turkiye's Communication Director Fahrettin Altun said after the 3rd Turkiye-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.
Turkiye will continue to ‘deepen ties with African nations'
Ankara is planning to donate five million coronavirus vaccine doses to African nations. / AA
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
December 19, 2021

Turkiye will continue to deepen ties with African nations under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Our economic investments, educational ties, and cultural exchanges are a testament to our conviction in the promise of the continent,"  Turkiye's communications director Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter following a summit in Istanbul.

He said that Ankara is proud to host the 3rd Turkiye-Africa Partnership Summit and reiterated that Turkiye's approach to Africa is to strengthen relations with the continent as well as invest in a common future.

"Many African nations have been facing the threat of terrorism from Daesh, Boko Haram, Al Shabab and others. We will continue to partner with them on both defence and counter-terrorism and support them by sharing our technological capabilities and know-how," he stated.

RECOMMENDED

Moreover, he noted Turkiye's plan to donate 5 million coronavirus vaccine doses to African nations and cooperate on the production of Turkiye's indigenous TURKOVAC vaccine and said it is a sign that how much Ankara cares about the well-being of our African people beyond political matters.

Also pointing out his country's increasing investment in the continent, he stressed that the ventures are bringing positive results in close cooperation and coordination with African leaders for peace and stability.

"President Erdogan consistently raised the issue of lack of Africa’s representation at the UN Security Council despite its 1.3 billion population," said Altun, referring to Turkiye's call to reform the international body.

READ MORE:How Turkey's approach to Africa differs from the West and China

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight