Turkiye will continue to deepen ties with African nations under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Our economic investments, educational ties, and cultural exchanges are a testament to our conviction in the promise of the continent," Turkiye's communications director Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter following a summit in Istanbul.

He said that Ankara is proud to host the 3rd Turkiye-Africa Partnership Summit and reiterated that Turkiye's approach to Africa is to strengthen relations with the continent as well as invest in a common future.

"Many African nations have been facing the threat of terrorism from Daesh, Boko Haram, Al Shabab and others. We will continue to partner with them on both defence and counter-terrorism and support them by sharing our technological capabilities and know-how," he stated.