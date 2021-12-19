Azerbaijan has freed 10 more Armenian soldiers captured last month during fighting between the Caucasus arch-foes.

"Azerbaijan, with mediation of the European Union, handed over 10 soldiers of Armenian origin" who had been captured on November 16, the Azerbaijani committee in charge of prisoners of war said in a statement.

Baku said on Sunday that the move was a result of a meeting between Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and European Council chief Charles Michel in Brussels on September 14.

"Warmly welcome Baku's release of 10 Armenian detainees in follow up to discussions with @azpresident and @NikolPashinyan," Michel wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

"An important humanitarian gesture demonstrating the mutual will to strengthen confidence as discussed in Brussels. EU facilitated transfer to Yerevan."

History of tensions