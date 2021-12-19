Tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters have rallied for a civilian-led transition to democracy, three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of veteran strongman Omar Al Bashir.

Security forces fired tear gas canisters on Sunday – leaving several wounded, witnesses said – as activists at the presidential palace in Khartoum chanted slogans against military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who led a coup on October 25.

"The people want the downfall of Burhan," the protesters shouted as additional security forces were deployed to surround the swelling crowd.

Video footage circulated online purported to show protesters marching in the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman on Sunday.

Protesters were seen waving the Sudanese flag and white ones with printed images of those killed in the uprising and ensuing protests.

Ahead of the demonstrations, Sudan’s authorities tightened security across the capital, barricading government and military buildings to prevent protesters from reaching the military’s headquarters and the presidential palace.

They also blocked major roads and bridges linking Khartoum and Omdurman across the Nile River.

There were also protests in other cities including in Atbara, the birthplace of the uprising against Bashir.

The protests were called by the pro-democracy movement that led the uprising against Bashir and stuck a power-sharing deal with the generals in the months that followed his ouster.