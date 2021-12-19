WORLD
Sudan police fire tear gas as protests mark third uprising anniversary
Several demonstrators were injured after police fired tear gas canisters at activists near the presidential palace in Khartoum.
Protesters were seen waving the Sudanese flag and white ones with printed images of those killed in the uprising and ensuing protests. / AFP
December 19, 2021

Tens of thousands of Sudanese protesters have rallied for a civilian-led transition to democracy, three years since the start of mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of veteran strongman Omar Al Bashir.

Security forces fired tear gas canisters on Sunday – leaving several wounded, witnesses said – as activists at the presidential palace in Khartoum chanted slogans against military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who led a coup on October 25.

"The people want the downfall of Burhan," the protesters shouted as additional security forces were deployed to surround the swelling crowd.

Video footage circulated online purported to show protesters marching in the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman on Sunday. 

Protesters were seen waving the Sudanese flag and white ones with printed images of those killed in the uprising and ensuing protests.

Ahead of the demonstrations, Sudan’s authorities tightened security across the capital, barricading government and military buildings to prevent protesters from reaching the military’s headquarters and the presidential palace. 

They also blocked major roads and bridges linking Khartoum and Omdurman across the Nile River.

There were also protests in other cities including in Atbara, the birthplace of the uprising against Bashir.

The protests were called by the pro-democracy movement that led the uprising against Bashir and stuck a power-sharing deal with the generals in the months that followed his ouster.

Relations between the generals and the civilians in the transitional government were shaky and capped by the military’s October 25 takeover that removed Hamdok’s government.

Hamdok was reinstated last month amid international pressure in a deal that calls for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight led by him.

'No power-sharing'

The agreement included the release of government officials and politicians detained since the coup.

Talks are underway to agree on what General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the ruling Sovereign Council, described as a “new political charter” focused on establishing a broader consensus among all political forces and movements.

The pro-democracy movement has insisted that power be handed over to a civilian government to lead the transition. Their relentless protests follow the slogan: “No negotiations, no compromise, no power-sharing” with the military.

The list of demands also includes restructuring the military and other security agencies under civilian oversight and disbanding militias. 

The continued protests since the coup have increased pressure on the military and Hamdok, who has yet to announce his Cabinet.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
