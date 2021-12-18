Armenia has appointed its Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan to be the special representative for dialogue with Turkiye.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced the news on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Turkiye appointed Serdar Kilic, former ambassador to the US, as special envoy to discuss steps for normalisation of ties with Armenia.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Kilic was appointed with the approval of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Cavusoglu said that positive statements for the normalisation of relations were recently made from both sides, adding that there is a need to take confidence-building measures.

The Biden administration has also welcomed Kilic's appointment.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington "strongly" supports the start of the process.

