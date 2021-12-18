A pair of nuclear-capable Russian long-range bombers have patrolled the skies over Belarus on a mission intended to underline close defence ties between the two allies amid tensions with the West.

The Russian Defence Ministry said two Tu-22M3 flew a four-hour mission on Saturday to practice “performing joint tasks with the Belarusian air force and air defence.”

The bombers were escorted by Belarus' Su-30 fighter jets, which Russia has supplied to its ally.

The patrol flight comes amid Western concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine that raised fears of an invasion.

Moscow has denied plans for such an attack, but urged the West to provide security guarantees that would exclude NATO's expansion to Ukraine and the deployment of the alliance's weapons there.

Some Ukrainian officials have voiced concern that Russia may use the territory of its ally Belarus for attacking Ukraine.

